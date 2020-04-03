A 77-year-old woman died today on public roads in the Palermo neighborhood and the City Police, along with SAME, activated the coronavirus protocol to investigate the cause of death.

The woman’s body was discovered at the intersection of the streets Mario Bravo and Honduras by members of the 2 B Neighborhood Police Station who were touring the area. When they arrived at the scene, after 12:30, the woman no longer showed vital signs.

The policemen immediately notified SAME and the protocol was activated to isolate it and analyze if it is a Covid-19 case. Initially, the doctors determined that he suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, although studies to determine the causes of the arrest were not yet carried out.

According to residents of the area, the woman was shopping when she suffered decompensation. It was identified as Marta Lydia Haddad and she was retired.

The investigation was turned to the Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office Number 1, in charge of Doctor Rechini and before the Secretary of Doctor Rendo, who decided to draw up the corresponding minutes for doubtful death and the transfer of the body.

This morning, dozens of people – a large number of older adults – began to queue at the doors of the banks that reopened for the payment of retirement, pensions and social plans (for those who do not have a debit card) despite the Mandatory isolation decreed by the Government and extended until April 12 inclusive.