A 73-year-old woman is fined for driving at 298 km / h, although the maximum speed of her car is 221 km / h | Motor

298 km / h on a highway limited to 60 km / h. Reckless recklessness or radar failure? According to the Administration, the car circulated at that speed.

They say that 50 is the new 40, and 40 the new 30, so calling a 73-year-old woman an old woman is, in the 21st century, a debatable topic. But the news is quite shocking, not so much because of age, but because of the numbers: a 73-year-old woman has been fined for driving at 298 km / h in a section where the maximum speed allowed was 60 km / h.

According to the highway code, it is your responsibility a fine of 600 euros and loss of 6 points in the driving license.

The curious thing of all is that your car has a speed limit of 221 km / h. So how could it reach that speed?

Let’s face it, we like cars that can circulate at 250 or 300 km / h, although we know that we will never reach these records. So what is the point of buying a car that can run at 500 km / h?

According to our colleague Noelia López in Auto Bild, María Teresa Bonet is a pharmacist who has a pharmacy in Sabadell (Barcelona). He was just going to work when a radar placed in the Ronda de Dalt photographed his car flying at 298 km / h.

According to Nius Diario, when she received the fine the first reaction was surprise, but she was calm because, according to her, she could never have reached that speed: her car does not run as much.

Apparently when she was photographed she was driving an Audi Q2, which has a maximum approved speed of 221 km / h. So at least on paper, it seems impossible for this vehicle to reach 298 km / h.

This device replaces the old radio in an old car and offers Android Auto or Apple CarPlay with voice assistants from Google and Siri, apps from Google, YouTube, Spotify and much more.

He attributed it to a failure of the radar, but the Administration does not think the same, because you have rejected both of your appeals.

So this driver has no choice but to pay the fine of 600 euros, and lose the driving license points.

But the mystery has not been solved. Can an Audio Q2 circulate at 298 km / h?