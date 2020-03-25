A 70-year-old Argentinean decompensated this morning on an Aerolineas Argentinas flight that came from Madrid with dozens of compatriots stranded in Spain. He had a fever and serious trouble breathing. Two doctors traveling on the plane fought for hours to save his life. In the midst of that situation, as confirmed to Infobae official sources, the man ended up admitting that She had coronavirus-compatible symptoms a week ago but took several paracetamol pills to get around the controls and get on the plane.

The tension situation was experienced on flight 1133, which arrived at 3:49 this morning at Ezeiza airport. The protagonist got on the plane without fever. “In Madrid all passengers had their temperature taken,” said an airline source. He also said nothing when the plane’s staff repeated the security measures and questioned the passengers to see if they had symptoms.

But with the passing of the minutes, the man began to feel bad and asked the hostesses for help. When checked, he was nearly 39 degrees and had serious breathing problems. Two doctors traveling on board the plane treated him and supplied him with oxygen. “It arrived in very bad condition,” said one of the witnesses.

The man, who was accompanied by his wife and two relatives, ended by admitting that he had been feeling ill for a week and that he took acetaminophen to lower the temperature, contradicting all medical recommendations.

“The commander gave notice to the company’s Operational Control Center, to Air Traffic Control and activated the sanitary protocol in situations of this type. For their part, the doctors present, in coordination with the company’s health professionals, they began to assist the passenger with oxygen supply and the necessary medication operating in the plane’s first-aid kit “airline sources said.

Upon arrival at Ezeiza airport, the man was loaded into an ambulance and transferred to Ezeiza hospital. In addition, the protocol for isolate passengers and airline personnel.

The situation occurred a few hours before President Alberto Fernández decided to suspend the repatriation flights of Argentines stranded abroad. “For now the returns are suspended “, The President said during an interview with the program Cortá por Lozano, on Telefé.