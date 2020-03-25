Amid the spread of the virus, in recent days, the province of Chaco was left in the eye of the storm: it has more than 40 positive cases and three deaths. As if that were not enough, a new case involving a 7-year-old girl was added, which arrived at the Chaco Pediatric Hospital on Tuesday, March 3.

“I had Dress syndrome and epilepsy. One week after admission, she started with seizures due to an adjustment in her medication.. She spent two days in intensive care and on Friday, March 13, she was transferred to a common room, “explains Hugo Ramos, the director of the institution. On Tuesday the 17th of the same month, the baby began to raise temperature. At that time, the doctors decided to carry out different routine tests, including COVID-19, although the girl had no respiratory symptoms. Finally, last night the unexpected was confirmed: I had a coronavirus.

What followed later, Hugo Ramos tells Infobae, involved taking quick action. “In addition to isolating the minor, we had to isolate the fifteen nurses and the three doctors who treated her“, Explain. So far they did not have to ask for reinforcements, but the province’s Ministry of Health, in charge of Paola Andrea Benítez, is already aware of the situation. “Meanwhile, we redeployed staff, accelerated some medical admissions, and because the community is taking the necessary steps, we cut the number of daily consultations in halfRamos related.

According to the director of the Chaco Pediatric Hospital, the medical institution had been complying with all protocols established by the Ministry of Health of the Nation. “All the personnel used the appropriate protection and, during the last weeks, they no longer shared mate and tried to maintain the social distance between them. Therefore we believe that both nurses and doctors will not test positive for the coronavirus test”, Ramos explains, and assures that, as head of the institution, he is trying to bring tranquility to both employees and patients. “The only coronavirus vaccine is to wash your hands and stay home.“Adds Ramos.

Regarding the patients who contracted COVID-19 in Argentina, the Secretary for Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, specified some statistics:

– The average age of those infected in Argentina is 44 years

– 40.9% are women and 59.1% are men

– 2% of registered cases correspond to children under 14 years of age (7 cases)

– 80% of cases correspond to people between 15 and 59 years old (305)

– 18% correspond to cases of people over 60 (71)

“When we wonder why everyone has to stay at home, it is because young people are the most infected and they can transmit this infection to those who are most at risk of dying, who are over 60“Vizzotti pointed out.