An earthquake of 7.5 degrees on the scale Richter It was registered this morning throughout the Mexican territory, causing fear and evacuation of buildings in the main cities of the country. The telluric movement had an epicenter in the state of Oaxaca at 10:29 am local time. « Preliminary: EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 7.5 Loc. 12 km SOUTHEAST CRUCECITA, OAX 06/23/2020 10:29:03 Lat 15.68 Lon -96.07 Pf 10 km ”, reported by social networks the National Seismological System.

In addition, preventively, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States (NOAA) issued an alert for a possible tsunami. For her part, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported through her Twitter account: “Magnitude 7.1 earthquake. Protocols are activated. Information in a minute » Reports assure that the duration of the movement was approximately one minute.

Official sources confirm the presence of the head of government in the C5 and air and ground safety reviews are underway.

The strong earthquake was felt in various states of the country such as Guerrero, Chiapas, Veracruz, Puebla, Michoacán and Morelos.

David León, national coordinator of Civil Protection said that so far no damage has been reported to priority infrastructures, such as hydroelectric plants or oil facilities.

According to the preliminary evaluation in the Mexican capital, no serious damage is reported, only some collapse of fences in the Roma neighborhood and landslides on building facades in the Historic Center, according to Sheinbaum.

“We are in the C5 Command Center with the entire team, various secretaries, who are here reporting from each of their areas and their responsibilities, in contact with the 16 mayors.

The images show a sidewalk swaying in Bosques de Las Lomas, CDMX.

So far no major damage is reported, there were only a few falls of fences and facades; continue flying over two of the four Condors, helicopters from the Ministry of Citizen Security to report and we will continue to report. It was a 7.5 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Oaxaca, « said the head of government.

In the capital, lA seismic alert sounded before the tremor was noticeable, causing several people to evacuate their buildings, many of them using face masks for the new coronavirus pandemic.

« How many problems with the virus, and now the tremors and a son has just died and another is sick, so imagine, » Maria Teresa Durán, 80, said tearfully in the central Del Valle neighborhood.

The phenomenon also surprised several residents of the capital who, due to the pandemic, are already used to working at home.

« We were working in pajamas, finishing breakfast and we had to go out like this, » said Sonia Flores Cano, 29, for her part.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, contacted the National Coordinator of Civil Protection, David León, after the strong earthquake that occurred this morning in Oaxaca.

« It is reported to me that it is a strong earthquake, of 7.5 magnitude, the epicenter in Oaxaca, 23 kilometers from Crucecita, Oaxaca. So far no damage has been reported to us, we lack communication with Oaxaca, we have communication with other states« The president mentioned in a video he shared on social networks.

Civil Protection of the state of Veracruz reported that the earthquake was perceived throughout the state and precautionary evacuations are reported in some official and private buildings in various parts of the state, the corresponding monitoring is carried out in this regard.

The regional links of the Ministry of Civil Protection They carry out the tours in their areas and the verifications with the municipalities to rule out damages. At the moment there are no injuries or damages in the state.

The Governor of Oaxaca, Alexander Murat, he noted shortly before on Twitter that Security protocols were activated « to monitor the streets and keep the population protected. »

According to the National Seismological, up to 11:45 hours, 12 aftershocks have been registered, with 4.6 being the largest.

Minutes later, Murat confirmed the death of one person and another more injured in Huatulco. « Until now there is minor damage and some structural damage to the Covid Hospital in Huatulco, so it will be evacuated, » while in the epicenter area, in the Little crosses, there was a collapse so one person died and another is injured.

Although the state president assured that no damages or collapses are reported in the state capital, some photographs circulating on social networks show the fall of some facades and walls in the Historic Center of the city of Oaxaca.

In addition, there are also reports of cuts to the electricity supply, intermittency in the fixed and cellular telephone service.

Murat reminded citizens that they should check their houses and assess that they are not structurally damaged. He explained that if this is the case, the population can call 911 and specialists will be sent.

Due to the earthquake this morning, an elevator fell and there are people trapped so far in Tlatelolco in Mexico City.

The Official Account of the Heroic Fire Department of Mexico City on Twitter reported the fact and posted a video showing officers working on the rescue.

The incident was registered on Fray Juan de Torquemada street in a department building.

In another event, the CDMX Firefighters rescued a male who was trapped inside another elevator in Avenida División del Norte and Nicolás San Juan, Del Valle Centro neighborhood, in Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office, also in the country’s capital.

Users of social networks in Huatulco, in the state of Oaxaca, report that the sea moved away from the beach by approximately 15 meters.

The director of the National Water Commission, Blanca Jiménez, reported that a leak was registered in the Cutzamala system and is currently being evaluated.

One of the dams that worries them is the Benito Juárez dam, located in Oaxaca, which is also under review, he said.

Dr. oscar molina García explains how the eviction was in the La Raza hospital, an explosion was heard apparently due to a gas leak.

Detailed monitoring is also being carried out in the states of Puebla, Veracruz, Morelos, Guerrero and Michoacán.

National Civil Protection reported that based on data from the Tsunami Warning Center of the Secretary of the Navy, anomalous variations in sea level of up to 113 centimeters above tidal level are expected.

“Based on preliminary information from the #Earthquake registered in #Crucecita, #Oaxaca at 10:29 am, the Tsunami Warning Center #CAT of @SEMAR_mx reports that anomalous variations in sea level of up to 113 centimeters are expected over the level of the tide ”, reported on social networks.

President López Obrador published a third video to inform the population, after the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred this Tuesday in Oaxaca.

López Obrador explained that the sea level is expected to rise one meter due to the earthquake on the Pacific coast, according to data from the Secretary of the Navy, however, it is not expected to be at risk. It also confirmed the death of one person in Huatulco and one more injury.

« Everything is in good condition, there have been after the strong earthquake of 7.5, there have been 147 aftershocks, so they recommend that we all stay vigilant without alarming, keeping calm, but be very attentive to be able to go out if we are in houses and apartments in buildings in public offices, go out so that we do not run risks, also david informs me this has to do with the Secretary of the Navy, specialists are increasing due to the earthquake, the sea level is going to rise a meter or so, ”said the president.

Information in development

