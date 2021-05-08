A 69-year-old man admitted to Vigo positive in the Indian variant

A 69-year-old man who was admitted to the Fatima Hospital in Vigo for various pathologies has tested positive for indian variant of Covid-19, as reported this Saturday by the Galician health service.

After detecting symptoms compatible with the virus responsible for the pandemic, points out the Ministry of Health, he was performed a PCR test which turned out to be positive and later the microbiology service confirmed that it was the aforementioned variant.

Following the protocol, both staff and ward patients have been screened, not finding most positive moment.

Likewise, indicates the autonomic department, they contacted four people with which the patient was.

Interestingly, the first cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus were detected in the olive city, specifically in three sailors of a Singapore-flagged ship that was docked in the port.

Subsequently, new cases on the ship, named Prometheus Leader, up to a total of eight. One of the infected had to be admitted to the ICU.