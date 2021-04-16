A 62-year-old motorist dies when he hits a truck on the M-134, in Alcalá de Henares

A 62 year old biker has died this Friday afternoon when his vehicle hit a truck on the M-134 highway, within the municipality of Alcalá de Henares.

The accident took place on the 7.30 pm at kilometer 1,600 of the M-134, the old road that connected Alcalá with Ajalvir, as reported by a spokesperson for Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

For causes being investigated, the motorcycle has collided head-on with a truck at the intersection to enter some warehouses of an industrial estate.

As a result of the strong impact, the motorist has left fired several meters and has died practically on the spot. Summa-112 health personnel at the scene have certified the death.

Agents of the Local Police and the Civil Guard of Traffic have also come to the place, who they have taken over the investigation to try to determine the circumstances in which the accident occurred.