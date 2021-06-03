A 60-meter diameter sink appears in Mexico that threatens to swallow a home

Aerial image of the sump

When it first appeared, it measured 5 meters in diameter and grew as the hours passed.

The Mexican authorities have evacuated the inhabitants of the area

The sinks usually appear due to softening of the ground

A gigantic sink 60 meters in diameter and 20 meters deep It has appeared in the farmers’ fields of Santa María Zacatepec, in Puebla (Mexico).

The hole threatens to swallow a nearby home, so the Mexican authorities have decided to evacuate the family that resides there.

The sink It was five meters in diameter when it first appeared and it grew as the hours passed. The causes have not yet been determined, although early studies suggest that it is due to a softening of the ground due to the extraction of groundwater.

A sinkhole in Italy swallowed cars in a hospital parking lot in January

Sinks arise when the ground cannot support the weight of the earth’s surface on it. Last January, a huge one swallowed several cars in an Italian hospital parking lot and in January 2020 six people died after a sinkhole swallowed a bus with passengers in China.