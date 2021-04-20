A 6-magnitude earthquake shakes western Indonesia

An earthquake of 6 degrees of magnitude on the open Richter scale shook the Nias island (Indonesia), to the west of the island of Sumatra, without the authorities having reported damage until this Tuesday morning or issued a tsunami warning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, located the hypocenter of the earthquake about 255.2 kilometers south of the city of Sinabang and 10 kilometers deep.

Indonesia sits on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire “, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded each year, most of them moderate.