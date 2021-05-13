A 5G smartphone for less than 200 euros? realme 8 5G

It is the most affordable 5G mobile on the market: from only 179 euros. In addition, it integrates a 90 Hz screen and a 5,000 mAh mega battery.

realme 8 5G is a smartphone perfectly prepared to take advantage of the hyper speed of 5G connection but at a surprising price, since it does not reach 200 euros. However, this price should not be misleading because this terminal comes with the technical ingredients to meet all the daily needs in the use of a smartphone.

To begin with, it is the first mobile that incorporates the Dimensity 700 5G processor in this price segment below 200 euros; a processor that stands out for its solvency and powerful performance.

Likewise, its 6.5 ”FHD + infinity screen has a 90 Hz refresh rate; This means superb fluidity in all types of graphics, in transitions between menus and in general Internet browsing. In addition, it is accompanied by a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz, which translates into a practically instantaneous reaction between each touch on the screen and its graphic and dynamic response. A nod to fans of videogames with mobile phones.

Triple camera

realme 8 5G integrates a triple rear photographic system: a 48 MP high definition main lens, another for black and white portraits, and the special lens for macro photography, from a focus distance of only 4 cm. From its wide range of photo / videographic options to optimize and personalize shots, we highlight the five night landscape filters to improve photos in scenes with reduced luminosity. The selfie camera is 16 Mp.

Long autonomy and design

Another point of interest of the realme 8 5G is its 5,000 mAh battery. It is combined with Smart Power Saving technology, which intelligently distributes energy consumption according to each moment and functionality.

As also relevant is the realme 8 5G’s own design: despite its screen size, battery power and triple camera, it is only 8.5 mm thick and 185 grams in weight, record records in its category. A design that also shines for its ergonomics, which facilitates grip and prevents accidental falls.

realme 8 5G: availability and price

realme 8 5G goes on sale this May 18 in two versions, Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black, and in two configurations: 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB. The first will be available only on Amazon and comes with an introductory offer of 179 euros until May 20, and then go on to have a price of 199 euros. The 6 GB + 128 GB version will have an official price of 249 euros but, from May 18 to 20, it will be available for 229 euros in all official distributors such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes, The Phone House, Fnac and Carrefour, among others.

