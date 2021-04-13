A 52-year-old Hispanic who was fully vaccinated is in intensive therapy with Covid-19



Francisco received the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP / Getty Images

Francisco Cosme He is 52 years old and has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, however, he is in intensive care for a coronavirus infection.

Five weeks after being vaccinated, the New Jersey-based man is frail, according to the New York Post.

Cosme received the vaccine Johnson & Johnson on March 6 at the Javits Center. After the application, he continued using the mask and keeping social distance as required by sanitary procedures, assured his daughter Michelle Torres.

“He was confused and doing things that are not normal”, Michelle explained to the post.

“April 1 was the first day that symptoms began”added the young woman. “He started coughing, having a fever, chills, everything.”

The 31-year-old woman took her father to a clinic, where they determined he had Covid-19 and asked him to quarantine for 10 years.

Francisco’s situation got complicated last week, so his daughter decided to call 911 for assistance at his home in Edison, New Jersey.

The man received oxygen and was transferred to John F. Kennedy Medical Center, where he is in intensive care with pneumonia. His situation is reported critical.

“I try to stay whole, every day. But you don’t know what’s going to happen ”, Torres said, bathed in tears, to the newspaper.

“The doctor said they have done everything to help him, but it depends on him and on God.”

Cosme’s mother, Michelle’s husband, and their children also tested positive for Covid-19 and are in quarantine.

“We survived a whole year without a vaccine, doing what we had to do”, he added with a hint of frustration.

“It’s crazy and we want some answers,” concluded.

In the U.S more than 100 million vaccines have been applied. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 21% of the population has completed their vaccination, while Joe Biden’s government accelerates the campaign and warns of a new wave of infections as restrictions are lifted.

With the United States at the head of accumulated cases worldwide -31 million according to the Johns Hopkins University count-, New York has gone from being the most affected state in all indicators to being the fourth by infections (1.95 million) and the second for deaths (51,000).

Two weeks ago one of the laboratories that manufacture the vaccine Johnson & Johnson, had a problem that spoiled more than 15 million doses, however it was guaranteed that the biologics in circulation were in perfect condition.