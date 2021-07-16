A 51-year-old man, first lung transplant in Spain due to covid

Two healthcare professionals work in the ICU of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona. . / Alberto Estévez / Archive (Photo: Alberto Estévez.)

After almost four months in the ICU for a serious coronavirus infection that destroyed his lungs, Jordi, 51, underwent the first transplant of this organ to a COVID patient in Spain, at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, thanks to the which is about to return home.

Jordi did not have any respiratory pathology when he was infected with coronavirus last January, during the third wave, and he was first admitted to the Bellvitge Hospital in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) with severe bilateral pneumonia.

After almost four months in the ICU with the support of breathing machines because his lungs destroyed by the coronavirus could no longer be recovered, experts from the Vall d’Hebron Hospital visited him in Bellvitge to see if he could be a candidate for a transplant.

The patient was transferred to Vall d’Hebron and, thanks to the generosity of the family of a deceased who agreed to donate the lung, he was immediately able to receive the organ, in a surgery that was more complex than usual due to the inflammation caused by the coronavirus. , recalled this Friday at a press conference the head of thoracic surgery and lung transplantation of the Vall d’Hebron, Alberto Jáuregui,

“The surgery went well, in a few days he was able to remove the ECMO -machine that temporarily replaces the lung function so that the organ can rest and to which it was connected for 122 days- and after a few more days the oxygen was withdrawn” , has indicated Jauregui.

With the Vall d’Hebron early physiotherapy program, Jordi started cycling in the same ICU twelve days after the intervention.

127 days in ICU

After 127 days in the ICU, Jordi is already on the ward and “in a week or a little more” he will be ready to go home, Jáuregui has predicted.

The specialist has indicated that at this point it is still not known exactly why patients without any respiratory pathology, as is the case of Jordi, end up in such an extreme situation of COVID, to the point of requiring a new lung.

While there are elements such as obesity or being immunosuppressed that increase the risk of severe COVID, questions remain to be answered, he admitted.

For her part, Dr. Judit Sacanell, a reference in the ICU in lung transplantation, pointed out that in Jordi’s case “there was no other option” because his lungs did not have the capacity to recover on their own, so he was the “candidate ideal ”to receive a new organ.

Although it is an exceptional case, Jordi’s “is the first, but surely it will not be the last”, according to Sacanell, because although he has admitted that it is difficult to predict how many there will be in the future, he has also stressed that the transplant supposes “a door of hope ”for possible patients without lung recovery capacity.

″ Only option of salvation ”

For his part, Dr. Carles Bravo, coordinator of the pulmonology service lung transplantation program, has pointed out that implanting a new organ is presented in some cases as “the only option for salvation”, especially in still young patients who are not able to recover respiratory function.

According to the first data, everything indicates that those transplanted after having suffered COVID have survival rates similar to those who have received a lung for other pathologies, he has detailed.

For her part, the nursing supervisor in the transplant coordination, Carme Vallès, wanted to remember the “generosity” of the donor’s family, who “in a moment of maximum pain” authorized the extraction of the lung.

We can have all the technology in the world and the best professionals, but if there is no donor, there is no transplant ”, he emphasized.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

