A 5-year-old girl rescued unconscious on a beach in Vizcaya after being swept away by the current

A 5-year-old girl has been transferred to the Cruces Hospital after being rescued from the water on the Biscayan beach of Laida, after being carried away by the current, as reported by the Security Department of the Basque Government.

The events occurred at 7:00 p.m. Laida beach, when two girls, who were in the water, have been swept away by the current.

One of them has managed to be rescued by relatives in good condition, while the other he was unconscious, having entered cardio-respiratory arrest.

A doctor and a nurse who were at the scene have managed to revive her and the little girl has been evacuated to the Cruces hospital center, in Barakaldo, to be attended.