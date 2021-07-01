A 5-year-old girl dies when she was evacuated from patera after 17 days at sea

Rescue by rescuing a boat. (Photo: .)

A 5-year-old girl of sub-Saharan origin died tonight when she was evacuated by helicopter by the Air Force to the Canary Islands, along with a man and a woman, from a boat in which they had spent 17 days lost in the Atlantic, they have reported to . the Police and 112.

The helicopter of the search and rescue service (SAR) that picked them up from the merchant ship that had rescued them, the Cape Taweelah, arrived at the Doctor Negrín University Hospital in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria tonight, around 11:50 p.m., according to ..

The patera was found on Tuesday by a merchant en route at a point in the Atlantic located between Nouadhibou (Mauritania) and Dakhla (Sahara), two of the most frequent places of departure for boats and cayucos to the Canary Islands, although at the moment it is It does not know if it had left that area or was left adrift and was dragged for days towards that position by the current and the wind.

As soon as they received the notice from Cape Taweelah, Salvamento Marítimo urgently mobilized Guardamar Talía from the port of Arguineguín, which was scheduled to arrive at its position around midnight, after about ten hours of navigation at rescue speed.

However, the operation was aborted when the Talía had traveled about 160 kilometers because the cargo ship reported that it had managed to hoist 35 people alive (six children, 16 women and 13 adult men) to its deck, but also that it had gondola was the corpse of a man.

The sailors of this ship from the Marshall Islands had their doubts about whether or not to undertake this maneuver, because there was rough seas and any wrong movement could cause the boat to crash …

