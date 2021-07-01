A 5.1 magnitude earthquake is registered in Oaxaca

MEXICO CITY

The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that on Wednesday night an earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.1 was registered in the state of Oaxaca.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 7 km southwest of Pinotepa Nacional at 8:13 p.m. and had a depth of 10 kilometers, the SSN detailed.

Users on social networks reported weak perception due to the earthquake in Pinotepa Nacional.

Meanwhile, Civil Protection of Oaxaca activated the protocols for the earthquake and monitors the regions of the state for possible damages.

jcs