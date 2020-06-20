There are not a few sales on televisions these days, although none of them has gone as far as what Ebay has right now on a Samsung 4K television.

Little by little 4K televisions have become cheaper, and that is evident. As of today, it is possible to buy 43 “models for less than 300 euros, even if occasionally and temporarily.

However, it does not cease to surprise when you can buy a 4K Smart TV on sale not for less than € 300, but well below. We talk about the Samsung UE43TU7072 that Ebay sells for € 274 if you apply the discount code PEBAYDAYS.

This 4K Smart TV has all the essential apps and HDR. It measures 43 “and above all stands out for its affordable price, much more than usual in the sector.

As standard it costs less than this amount, but it is that with the code we mentioned, a 5% discount is added on a price that was already very competitive.

It’s about a 43 “model from a prestigious brand such as Korean, which provides long-term support in our country.

It is not second hand but new, sealed and brand new, from a seller who also has excellent reviews on Ebay, with a 98% positive feedback after thousands of sales in this online store.

In addition, Ebay offers the possibility of taking out additional damage insurance for very little money, which may be worth it in these cases. It is offered by Allianz, an insurer with decades of experience around the world.

Shipping occurs from Spain and is totally free, so you don’t have to worry about absolutely nothing. In just 10 days you will have your brand new TV at home, a somewhat longer term than that set by stores such as Amazon, although it must be borne in mind that the price is tremendously affordable.

If you’re in a bit more hurry, Amazon Spain sells a Hisense model, also 43 “for € 299. It is not a brand as well known as Samsung but the price is also very good.

