A 46-year-old man washed away by the waves dies after saving an old man from drowning

Emergency Health Services have not been able to save a 46-year-old man who has died after being rescued from the sea in La Manga del Mar Menor, in the municipality of San Javier (Murcia).

The man had entered the water to rescue an old man who was being carried away by the current, reports La Opinion de Murcia. The older man could have been removed in good condition by several bathers, but one of them was swept away by the waves. When he was pulled out of the water, it had a bluish colorbut he was still alive.

The 1-1-2 Emergency Coordination Center received several calls, at 1:31 p.m., reporting the rescue of a person from the water. They reported that a male had been removed and that he was in a beach on the shore of the Mediterranean, in La Manga del Mar Menor, in front of the Agatha II building.

The person, a 46-year-old male, was unconscious and in cardiorespiratory arrest. The Civil Guard and Local Police traveled to the area.

The Medical Coordinator mobilized a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) of the Emergency and Health Emergencies Service of 061. After performing CPR, at 2:53 p.m., the emergency services confirmed the death of the male.

According to La Opinion, the wife and a daughter of the deceased witnessed everything that happened. This newspaper adds that the deceased I had no water in my lungs, so it is not considered drowning, and it is believed that he could have been the victim of a heart condition as a result of the effort to rescue the old man from the water.