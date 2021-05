A 41-year-old woman has been murdered with a knife by his partner in the Guadalajaran town of Alovera, as confirmed by sources from the Service of Attention and Coordination of Urgencies and Emergencies 112 of Castilla-La Mancha.

These sources have reported that the murder occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Octavio Paz street in Alovera.

To the place of the events, agents of the Civil Guard and of the Local police, as well as an ICU that has not been able to do anything to save his life.