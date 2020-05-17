Google Play Store It has a large number of games and applications of all kinds, including one that allows you create your own deepfakes and another with which translate real-world objects to Photoshop by taking a photo. However, there are also other applications that deserve more attention, either for what they offer or for their price, such as this application that allows you put amazing 3D wallpapers of cities of the world in drone view.

Is about Metropolis 3D City Live Wallpaper, created by Justin Fincher, an application that offers more than 100 different panoramas of different cities around the world and which has been developed on the Unity 3D engine, which is also used to handle popular games for both mobile and computer devices. Among the cities available in this application are some important ones from North America and Europe. In addition, Metropolis 3D City Live Wallpaper also includes some series of landmarks, such as the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty or the Bordeaux Cathedral, among others.

It should be noted that 3D wallpapers This app also support horizontal scrolling as you move from page to page on the home screen. As you unlock or slide your finger across the screen, the city also spins in animation to match your gesture. Among other features, Metropolis 3D City Live Wallpaper also has zoom effects, which can be enabled or disabled from the Settings of the application.

Create 3D city wallpapers for your mobile devices

Metropolis 3D City Live Wallpaper also allows change animation speed, the zoom level, the parallax effect, and the horizontal scroll speed. Of the more than 100 locations that exist in the app, almost 50 are available for free, while to unlock the rest you have to see an ad first. On the other hand, there is also a paid version that costs $ 3.30 and with which any ad is removed.

Also, it should be noted that the developer of the application is giving away 50 free coupons for anyone who wants to get the Pro version of the application. Without a doubt, it is a good option to choose the wallpaper for our smartphone or tablet. But if you want another alternative related to the world of video games, we also present you in due course the best Final Fantasy VII Remake wallpapers or of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest installment in the popular Ubisoft saga.

Follow Andro4all