A 33-year-old artillery sergeant dies in maneuvers in Alicante

Gunnery Sergeant Debora Grau Serra, 33, died this Friday after suffering an accident during a tactical exercise in Alicante, as reported by the Ministry of Defense.

In a statement, the Department of Communication of the Army has explained that the sergeant, part of the Artillery Regiment of Costa 4 (San Fernando) died after suffering an accident “while hitch the artillery howitzer to the tractor truck“.

Grau was immediately transferred to the General Hospital of Alicante, where he died around 8:30 p.m.

His unit was participating in the UDACTA I / 21 deployment that is being developed in the town of Alicante.

We have the feeling of communicating the death of Artillery Sergeant Débora Grau Serra during a tactical exercise in Alicante. All our support in these difficult times to his family and colleagues in the Rgt. Coast Artillery No. 4.

He has given his life for Spain 🇪🇸 DEP pic.twitter.com/N3uhGRu6Z9 – @EjercitoTierra 🇪🇸 (@EjercitoTierra) May 14, 2021

“All our support in these difficult times to his family and colleagues in the regiment. He has given his life for Spain“, lamented the Army.