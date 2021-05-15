A 33-year-old artillery sergeant dies in maneuvers in Alicante

World

Gunnery Sergeant Debora Grau Serra, 33, died this Friday after suffering an accident during a tactical exercise in Alicante, as reported by the Ministry of Defense.

In a statement, the Department of Communication of the Army has explained that the sergeant, part of the Artillery Regiment of Costa 4 (San Fernando) died after suffering an accident “while hitch the artillery howitzer to the tractor truck“.

Grau was immediately transferred to the General Hospital of Alicante, where he died around 8:30 p.m.

His unit was participating in the UDACTA I / 21 deployment that is being developed in the town of Alicante.

“All our support in these difficult times to his family and colleagues in the regiment. He has given his life for Spain“, lamented the Army.