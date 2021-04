A 32-year-old has lost his life after a vehicle has fallen on him in a garage located on Postigo street in Belorado (Burgos), according to 112 Europa Press.

The accident occurred at 5:41 p.m., at which time the Emergency Center notified the Civil Guard and Health Emergencies-Sacyl, which sent a medicalized helicopter, an ambulance and a medical team.

On the spot, the doctors have confirmed the death of the male.