A 300-meter asteroid skims the Earth today

06/01/2021

An asteroid of more than 300 meters passes this Tuesday, June 1, around 4:20 p.m. (CEST), relatively close to Earth.

It crosses our planet at a distance of more than 7 million kilometers, at a speed of more than 64,000 kilometers per hour, according to NASA data.

Although it is listed as potentially dangerous, it does not pose any risk of collision with our planet, says NASA.

The asteroid, known as 2021 KT1, is listed as both a Potentially Dangerous Object (PHO) and a Near-Earth Object (NEO).

PHO means that it has enough entity to cause significant damage in the event of an impact. NEO indicates that its orbit places it close to our planet.

2021 KT1 does not come alone: ​​an old acquaintance, 2018 LB, a large rock that orbits the Sun between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, also crosses us on the same day, but at an earlier time (9.05 CEST) : it will pass more than a million kilometers from Earth.

It is the closest distance to us in 10 years, but 2018 LB will not collide. Between June and July we will also be visited by a total of 15 asteroids. Our neighborhood is quite busy, but at the moment we have no danger of collision in sight.

25,000 identified

25,000 identifiedThere are currently more than 25,000 near-Earth asteroids identified by astronomers, of which 19,000 are more than 30 meters in diameter.

With only 20 meters in diameter, an asteroid can cause significant damage to the environment and people, but if it is larger, it can cause a real catastrophe.

NASA points out in this regard that, if there is a calculated risk of collision, it would be known years in advance, enough time to study how to divert it.

He adds that one of the techniques to deflect a potentially dangerous asteroid includes the use of nuclear fusion weapons: they are activated on the surface to change its speed slightly, without fracturing it.

Another option that has been discussed includes setting large solar sails on a small object so that the pressure of sunlight can eventually redirect the object away from its ground collision.

But it’s not that simple

But it’s not that simpleThe Scientific American magazine raises in a documented article that it is not so simple: it doubts that enough is being done to avoid a possible collision with an asteroid.

The first thing he notices is that, with the disappearance of the Arecibo telescope, a powerful asteroid surveillance tool has been lost.

The radio telescope fell apart at the end of last year, anticipating the shutdown that was already scheduled due to its advanced age: it had started exploring the sky in 1963.

It possessed the most powerful radar in the world and helped protect Earth from the threat of asteroids.

“With Arecibo and its radar out of commission, our planetary defense arsenal falls short. The United States and other nations are assessing the risk, thinking of new ways to get ahead of the threat and formulating plans for what will come next, ”the magazine writes.

The search continues

The search continuesThe search for dangerous objects continues by other means: 30 space organizations, involving hobbyists, national space agencies and individual observatories, participate in the International Asteroid Warning Network, adds Scientific American.

Since 2016, it has logged more than 300 close approaches. It has also coordinated three campaigns to exercise observation resources and the capabilities to operate with an asteroid in a short time.

NASA also runs asteroid data collection programs, relying in part on wide-field infrared and optical telescopes that can see a wide expanse of the sky.

The Space Surveillance Telescope (SST), an Australian-based Pentagon observatory, is currently the world’s most productive asteroid search instrument: it has discovered 142 previously unknown near-Earth objects, four potentially dangerous objects and eight new ones. kites.

Are we really sure?

Are we really sure?Scientific American leaves this question up in the air: Some of the technologies that are being valued to deflect an asteroid won’t be ready for a century, he says. The use of nuclear fusion not only raises questions about whether it will really work, but also political misgivings about the country that performs the feat.

Soon we will perhaps be able to get out of doubt: NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will launch later this year, or early next year, to demonstrate that an asteroid can be deflected with the right technology.

The near-Earth asteroid (65803) Didymos is the target of DART’s demonstration. Although Didymos is about 780 meters wide, it travels accompanied by a secondary body (or “moon”) called Dimorphos: it measures about 160 meters, the same size as the asteroids that could pose the most likely significant threat to Earth.

Testing with a little moon

Testing with a little moonThe Didymos binary is being observed by ground-based telescopes to precisely measure its properties before DART arrives.

DART will achieve the deflection by deliberately striking the Didymos moon at a speed of approximately 6.6 km / s.

The collision will change the speed of the small moon in its orbit around the main body by a fraction of one percent, enough to change its orbital period by several minutes.

This process can be observed and measured with telescopes on Earth and will allow us to check if the technology has worked. 2021 KT1 will take almost 40 years to return: May 19, 2058. If by then it has become dangerous, we do not yet know if we could divert it.

Top photo: Oleg Gamulinskiy on Pixabay.