A 27-page Word changelog is the best proof of how broken ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ was at release

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ was one of the most anticipated games in 2020. However, and after countless delays, the launch day arrived and the game was not, at all, what you would expect from the Polish studio that brought the saga to life ‘The Witcher’. ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ was broken on all platforms. Not only were there graphical glitches and artificial intelligences with strange behavior, but also serious performance problems on the previous generation consoles and even blockages that prevented progress in the story.

In short, ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ was released a bit “broken”, if we use gamer jargon. So much so that CD Projekt Red had to go on stage to acknowledge the disastrous result of the console versions and present a calendar of updates. In January the game received patch 1.1, which was focused on stability improvements, and now CDPR has presented all the details of patch 1.2. This patch includes a huge amount of changes in the game, enough to fill 27 pages of Word. And they are just the “most notable changes.”

This is the huge patch 1.2 for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

If we copy the text of 8,010 words and we paste it into Word, we put a size of 12 points and a spacing of 1.5, the changelog of patch 1.2 occupies nothing more and nothing less than 27 pages. To put it in context, patch 1.1 contained 571 words and was three pages long. If we talk about the fast patches (hotfix), the largest was 1.05, which does not reach a thousand words.

Patch 1.2 promise fix a huge number of game bugs, especially with regard to missions and their peculiar crashes, improve some graphical bugs (such as an error that caused pedestrians to teleport when being run over or NPCs that remained in the shape of a T), optimize problems in the interface of user and, importantly, add improvements to stability and performance.

In this sense, CD Projekt Red assures that “in this section the changes that come into all platforms are analyzed, but many of them make a greater difference in the previous generation consoles and in the lower performance machines”. Among the many changes that are cited regarding consoles, it is expressly mentioned that fixed multiple random game crashes and various graphics performance issues.

It’s a huge patch, the biggest the game has received to date. According to Pawel Sasko, the game’s Lead Quest Designer, the studio has been “working tirelessly to deliver a quality upgrade.” The changelog contemplates “only the most notable changes“So we can get an idea of ​​1) how big it is and 2) the amount of problems that ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ has dragged on since its launch. Let’s remember that the launch of this patch had to be delayed due to the computer attack it suffered the Polish study recently.

The study has not detailed when the patch will be released or its weight.. He has simply anticipated that it will come soon to PC, consoles and Google Stadia. Currently ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ has a mixed rating. On PC, which is the platform where it shines the most, it has a user score of 7.1, while on PS4 and Xbox One it has a 3.6 and 4.8, respectively.

More information | CD Projekt Red