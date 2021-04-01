a $ 21.9 billion contract for augmented reality for military use

Microsoft has won the important contract for supply their augmented reality glasses to the US military. This is a contract worth $ 21.9 billion over the next 10 years. A huge contract that has sent Microsoft shares up 3% after the announcement.

The Redmond company thus strengthens its relationship with the US public administration, after winning the JEDI contract from The Pentagon against Amazon. Although, it is not surprising that Microsoft was chosen because at the end of 2018 the company signed an initial agreement with the army of 480 million dollars. A little more than two years later, the US will take a step forward in the use of augmented reality and together with Microsoft they will bring the HoloLens to their production and implantation in army operations.

120,000 HoloLens for military use

Microsoft’s contract states that will supply more than 120,000 augmented reality glasses, which will be manufactured in the USA. The latest model of his glasses, the HoloLens 2, is already used in hospitals and companies. In the case of the army, the first prototype was based on the first generation, although for months a new styles of glasses have been shown, predictably based on the second generation.

Microsoft explains that it will move to the next phase its’Integrated Visual Augmentation System ‘(IVAS), a device based on HoloLens and supported by Microsoft Azure cloud services. As the company describes, this will allow soldiers to be “safer and more effective” as the program offers “greater situational awareness, allowing information exchange and decision-making in a variety of settings. “.

This #TechnologyTuesday I want to highlight the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) that provides Soldiers with a Heads-Up Display for training and combat. Photo by Courtney Bacon pic.twitter.com/sJNGxJbseY – GEN James C. McConville (@ArmyChiefStaff) January 14, 2020

“The set of capabilities leverages existing high-resolution nighttime, thermal sensors and carried by soldiers integrated into a unified head-up display screen, “they explain from the military.” Microsoft has worked closely with the US military for the past two years, “says Alex Kipman, inventor of the HoloLens. .

The average cost of a HoloLens glasses is around $ 3,500 and, according to CNBC, the IVAS system is capable of displaying maps, revealing people thanks to the thermal sensor and serving as a sight for a weapon.

A program that has sparked numerous internal criticism at Microsoft, where at least 94 workers have asked the company to cancel the agreement and paralyze the development of “any technological weapon.”

More information | Microsoft | US Army