A 2014 video in which Tom Holland says he wants to play Spider-Man goes viral on TikTok – .

Among the most popular intellectual properties of Marvel has always been Spider-Man. Not for nothing is it the one that has had the most cartoons and movies. The adventures of Peter Parker have resonated with people for generations and will continue to do so for the near future. In that sense, it’s not surprising that one of the MCU’s brightest stars is Tom Holland. The actor has embodied the character in a Captain America movie, two of the Avengers and two of his own and with a third on the way.

There are those who love and who hate the actor in this role. The reality is that he has managed to embody Peter Parker well and has shown us a facet of him that is not always explored in the cinema: his more adolescent and scholarly side. As always, Marvel has managed to give a unique flavor to its version of this classic hero.

The actor has played him since 2016, the year he appeared in Captain America: Civil War – 90% to the surprise and delight of many fans. Seeing Peter Parker was not something everyone was expecting at the time. With some bad luck it may not have happened. The good news is that Sony and Marvel managed to reach an agreement.

Something that has been known for some time is that the actor had declared his intentions to play the character since 2014. That was said at an event made in part by Empire magazine. On that occasion, he was asked about his future projects and revealed that he wanted to do something comical and action-packed. With that answer it was inevitable that he was asked if he wanted to be in a superhero movie. His response not lacking in humor is that he wanted out in the Spider-Man reboot reboot. These days that video has gone viral again on TikTok (via Comic Book). Here we leave you with everything and what he said:

It is impossible to say exactly what you want to do, but something with action or comedy, maybe something less serious. What kind of superhero would you like to play? Maybe prepare to play Spider-Man in ten years in the reboot reboot.

It should be remembered that that year The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52% was released. Before it did not meet Sony’s expectations, said film was going to have a sequel and not only that, but its own cinematic universe that was going to compete with the MCU. Unfortunately the film did not meet expectations and all plans died with it. Thanks to that, Holland didn’t have to wait 10 years to play the character.

On the other hand, in December of this year Spider-Man: No Way Home is released. The actor has said that after this film is released he is going to take a little break and meditate on his future in the franchise:

I’m going to take a break and travel the world. It’s the first time since I signed with [Spider-Man: Homecoming] that I don’t have a contract with someone. I could go skiing because that’s something they haven’t allowed me to do because it’s obviously a dangerous sport. I have been very careful over the years, which is why I have become obsessed with golf because it is the only sport that I can play without injuring myself.

It should be said that in another interview he said that he would be willing to reprise the character if asked:

[Spider-Man 3] it would be my last movie [bajo contrato], but I’ve always told them that if they want me back I’ll be there in no time. I loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It has changed my life for the better, I am very lucky to be here. If they want me back, I’ll be there; if not, I will walk away towards the sunset as a very happy person because it has been an incredible journey.

