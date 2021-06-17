A 2-year-old girl nearly died from swallowing magnetic beads sold online

A child of 2 years from Orlando (Central Florida) He was about to die after swallowing 16 small magnetic balls that one of his sisters had brought home from school and caused a stomach perforation, local media reported on Wednesday.

The child’s mother, Hanna arrington, concerned about the symptoms of stomach pain that the child was showing, she took him to the emergency room, where the doctors detected metallic balls in his stomach and they performed an extensive operation to remove them, collected the Wesh2 channel.

Every time the child saw the balls and swallowed one, it went down his digestive tract and stuck to the previous one until he ended up making a hole in his stomach towards the colon area, Arrington explained.

The boy, Konin, ended up swallowing 16 magnetic balls “And we had no idea”added the very affected mother, since, despite the fact that the balls were extracted in the hospital, the child still has to use a feeding tube because he does not retain food.

A trademark of this kind of tiny magnetic balls, “BuckyBalls”, was banned by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission for the risk of causing serious injury, such as holes in the stomach and intestine, or even death, after being ingested.

However, these magnetic metal balls are found again on store shelves and arrived at the Arrington home after a judge lifted the ban, the outlet alerted.

“My husband and I never thought that we would have to check on our children when they come home from school. Yes, you check your children’s backpack and ask them how the day was, but how often do you check their pockets? “said the mother.

On the “BuckyBall” website, the company advertises the product as a desk toy. The site also has a warning to keep these magnetic balls out of the reach of children.