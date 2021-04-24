A 19-year-old young man drowns in the Can Llop reservoir, in Girona

A 19-year-old young man of Honduran nationality He died this Saturday drowned in the Can Llop reservoir, located in the municipality of Caldes de Malavella (Girona), where he had gone in the company of a group of friends, sources from the Mossos have reported.

The Firefighters of the Generalitat have indicated that, at 1:36 p.m., they have been alerted that a person he was drowning in the water in the aforementioned swamp, in a wooded environment.

Members of the Special Action Group (GRAE) of the firefighters have traveled to the area, with underwater specialists, as well as a corps helicopter, in addition to a crew of the mountain group with three support crews.

The firefighters have searched the young man in the swamp and in his surroundings, and shortly before 14:30 they have located his body in the water, three meters from the shore and two deep.

Although the members of the Emergency Medical System (EMS) have practiced resuscitation maneuvers, the work has been unsuccessful and the death of the young man has been certified.

Catalan police sources have indicated that the first indications point to “an accidental death” of the young man, who would have decided to take a bath in the swamp against the opinion of the friends who accompanied him.

Three ambulances have traveled to the site and SEM psychological support teams, as well as patrols of the Mossos and members of the local police.