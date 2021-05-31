A 19-year-old referee dies during the warm-up before a match in Murcia

A 19-year-old assistant referee died this Sunday during the match that faced the Montecasillas against him San Ginés de la Jara Autonomous 1º, as reported by sources from the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia.

Fernando Alcaraz Bernal, natural of The Union, he collapsed during the warm-up of the match, which was to be played at 5:00 p.m. An ambulance SUAP and one UME They went to the scene, but despite practicing resuscitation maneuvers for more than half an hour, they were unable to do anything to save his life. The Local police and the Civil Guard they took over the body.

Logically, the game was postponed and from the San Ginés de la Jara Sports Club It didn’t take long for them to show their pain. «It is very difficult to express what we have experienced this afternoon in the warm-up of our match. We want to express our condolences to the family. D.E.P Ferdinand», They wrote from the entity.

