A 19-year-old man falls for stealing a truck from a family going to Acapulco

MORELOS

Elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) of the Prosecutor’s Office of Morelos executed the arrest warrant issued against a young man allegedly involved in the theft of a truck in the month of May of this year in the municipality of Amacuzac.

Investigative agents entered the Jojutla district jail to comply with the court order against Hernán Roberto “N”, 19, a neighbor of the Gabriel Tepepa neighborhood of Tlaquiltenango.

Hernán Roberto “N” is investigated for his probable participation in the crime of aggravated motor vehicle theft, to the detriment of the victim, who declared that on April 15 of this year, together with his family, they were heading to the port of Acapulco, Guerrero, when while traveling on the free highway Cuernavaca-Taxco, near the community of Huajintlán, municipality of Amacuzac, they were intercepted by a closed white van.

From the car, the victim added, people with firearms got out, forcing them to hand over belongings, including the keys to the vehicle in which they were traveling, Dodge brand, Durango type, black, 2012 model, with license plates of the Mexico state.

After the robbery, the men fled, while the affected family came to report the events, thanks to which the probable intervention of Hernán Roberto “N” was established.

The possible defendant is currently in preventive detention, after being arrested on June 21 of this year in possession of drugs and a firearm.

As part of the investigations into his arrest, the existence of the arrest warrant now completed was corroborated.

jcs