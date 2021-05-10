A 19-year-old driver denounced for carrying three young people on the hood while they recorded themselves with a mobile

The Local Police of Seville has denounced for a crime against road safety a 19-year-old novice driver who was circulating in the vicinity of the A-4 with three young people on the hood while they were filming with a mobile phone to later post a viral video on social networks.

As reported by Emergencias Sevilla on its Facebook profile, a driver alerted at 04.15 hours last Sunday to 092 after crossing a passenger car in which three young men were on the front hood and driving down Tigris Street, which continued in the direction of the airport.

Local Police officers were deployed in the area and they located the tourism in question parked in the vicinity of a shopping center and its occupants consuming alcoholic beverages. Upon noticing the police presence, the youths fled by hiding under a bridge where they were located by the agents.

According to the first investigations, the denounced driver, a 19-year-old male with less than one year of driving license, He was driving down Tigris Street using his father’s car, carrying three young people – two 19 years old and another 20 – on the front hood while they recorded themselves on the mobile phone to publish it on social networks and make it viral.

The agents subjected the driver, who showed obvious symptoms of having drunk, to the breathalyzer test, exceeding the maximum allowed breathalyzer rate. The telephone used for the recording was tapped and sent to the judicial authority.