A 19-year-old assistant referee dies in a soccer match in El Algar (Murcia)

A 19-year-old assistant referee has died this Sunday during the game that faced the Montecasillas against him San Ginés de la Jara Autonomous 1st, as reported by sources from the Murcia Region Football Federation.

The young man, a native of The Union, collapsed during the warm-up of the match, which was to be played at 5:00 p.m. A SUAP ambulance and an EMU traveled to the scene, but despite practicing resuscitation maneuvers for more than half an hour, they could do nothing to save his life.

The match was immediately suspended.

From the San Gines de la Jara Sports Club we want to express our deepest condolences to the DEP FERNANDO family

In this same field there was a very similar scare a few years ago. At that time, soccer player Rafa Lorente collapsed and the presence of a doctor on the field prevented the tragedy. After this event they placed defibrillators, both in this and in other stadiums and pavilions. Despite this, the tragedy could not be avoided this Sunday.