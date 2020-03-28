Renato Hausler shouts the hour from the bell tower of the Lausanne cathedral and is followed right after by the centuries-old bell that only rings when the usually quiet Swiss town on the banks of Lake Leman is in danger.

The night watchman tolls La Clemence, a bell manufactured in 1518, to call for solidarity with the Lausans and to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Hausler tells ..

Its 3.4 tons of steel make a deafening noise that breaks the tranquility of the night from the top of the city and is heard for leagues around.

Its sound sounds in harmony with those of Maria Magdalena, Lombard and the other four bells in the tower.

Wearing his felt hat and a flashlight to light the way, Hausler rings the bell three times, a pause, and rings again six times. And repeat the cadence.

Every night without fail, Hausler or one of his assistants shout the time from 22:00 to 02:00, north, south, east and west from the top of the bell tower, located 153 steps from the floor of the cathedral.

Lausanne is one of the last places in Europe that still has a night watchman to announce the time. Hausler has been doing this job full time since 2002.

The first written references of a night watchman go back to 1405, as a result of a devastating fire that devastated the city.

“During the disaster, the bell rang to cheer residents up and get people to fight the fire together,” says Hausler.

Joined by the network of temple watchers, the watchtower of the cathedral bell tower, located at the highest point in Lausanne, raised the alarm to the city as soon as possible.

Centuries later, danger lurks again on the shore of the lake and the bells ring again for three long minutes.

More than 13,000 people in Switzerland have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 230 have died, according to the Ministry of Health.

The French-speaking canton of Vaud, which surrounds Lausanne, has the highest number of cases of the 26 Swiss cantons, with nearly 3,000 people infected.

The alpine country has not confined its population, but meetings of more than five people abroad are prohibited.

At night, the streets of Lausanne, a student city usually full of life, are strangely quiet.

“Since the restrictive measures urging people to stay home, it has totally changed,” says Hausler.

“The whole week has been quiet, even after 8:00 p.m., and when I come here there is hardly any activity around the cathedral or in the city, so there is a peace that I have never experienced,” he adds.

“This tranquility must be like what it was in the past, before there was all this traffic noise,” he says. “Perhaps there is something else that would allow us to move into the life of the Middle Ages in age: turn off the lights.”

In addition to Lausanne, six other European cities continue to maintain their night bell ringer: Annaberg, Celle and Nordlingen in Germany; Ripon in Britain; Krakow in Poland and Ystad in Sweden.