A 16-year-old boy falls from a height of five meters after being electrocuted by the catenary of a train in Cercedilla

A 16-year-old has dropped from a height of five meters after being electrocuted with the Cercanías catenary at the Cercedilla halt, a spokesperson for Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid explained.

Thus, after receiving a call warning of the event at 3:56 p.m., professionals from the GERA Firefighters of the Community of Madrid and the Summa 112 have collaborated in the rescue of the young man, who presented a back trauma.

The Summa health workers have stabilized the patient and transferred her to the university hospital in La Paz with a reserved prognosis. The Red Cross has collaborated in the rescue operation.