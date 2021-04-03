A 14,000-year-old cub, whose perfectly preserved body was found in Russia, ate woolly rhinoceros for its last meal

The body of a preserved woolly rhinoceros

(CNN) – Scientists studying the corpse of a perfectly preserved Ice Age cub have made an unexpected discovery: a piece of what could be one of the last woolly rhinos inside its stomach.

Russian researchers first excavated the canine’s hairy and preserved body, which could be a dog or a wolf, from a site in Tumat, Siberia, in 2011.

Inside the 14,000-year-old puppy’s stomach was a furry piece of tissue. At first, scientists assumed that the fragment belonged to a cave lion, due to its fine yellow fur. But tests by experts at the Stockholm Museum of Natural History told a different story.

“When they recovered the DNA, it didn’t look like a cave lion,” Love Dalen, professor of evolutionary genetics at the Center for Paleogenetics, a joint venture between Stockholm University and the Swedish Museum of Natural History, told CNN.

‘We have a reference database and mitochondrial DNA from all mammals, so we compared the sequence data to that and the results we got; it was an almost perfect match for the woolly rhino, “said Dalen.

Follow this thread for an almost unbelievable story, hiding in the SI of this paper: https: //t.co/2wnZTGVwVg Ten years ago, a roughly 14,000 year old frozen #dog or #wolf #puppy was found in Russia. It’s been named Tumat. Subsequently, an autopsy of Tumat was conducted (1 / n). pic.twitter.com/FtV3SIZmjL – Center for Palaeogenetics (@CpgSthlm) August 17, 2020

It’s completely unheard of. I am not aware of any frozen carnivores from the Ice Age that have found pieces of tissue inside, ”he said.

After radiocarbon dating the sample, experts determined that the rhino’s skin was around 14,400 years old.

“This cub, we already know, dates from approximately 14,000 years ago. We also know that the woolly rhino was extinct 14,000 years ago. So potentially this cub has eaten one of the last remaining woolly rhinos, ”he said.

Scientists do not know how the cub came to have a piece of rhinoceros in its stomach.

Edana Lord, a doctoral student at the Center for Paleogenetics and co-author of a paper studying the disappearance of the woolly rhinoceros, told CNN that the creatures would have been about the same size as today’s white rhino, which makes it unlikely that the cub killed the beast.

The researchers also found it curious that the cub died shortly after eating the rhino.

“This cub must have died shortly after eating the rhino, because he didn’t digest it much,” Dalen told CNN.

“We don’t know if it was a wolf, but if it was a wolf cub, maybe he found a dead baby rhino, or the (adult) wolf ate the baby rhino,” he speculated. “Maybe while they were eating it, the mother rhino got revenge.”