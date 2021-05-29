A 14-year-old boy wins a full college scholarship for having been vaccinated against Covid

Joseph Costello, a 14-year-old student in his first year of high school, will pay for his college education thanks to having been vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to ABC, Joseph, of Englewood, Ohio, was announced Wednesday as the winner of a full four-year scholarship, with accommodation, tuition and books, in the Vax-a-Million lottery for that Midwestern state of the United States.

“I feel great,” Joseph said Thursday on ‘Good Morning America’, adding that he hopes to attend the University of Miami or Ohio State University. “I am very happy and excited”, He said.

Joseph’s name was drawn from nearly 105,000 entries among the vaccinated youth ages 12 to 17 in a drawing held Monday for the Ohio Lottery. Additionally, 22-year-old Joseph and Abbigail Bugenske, who won the first million dollar prize for eligible adults, were announced as the winners on live television Wednesday night.

The Governor of Ohio, Mike dewine, and the first lady Fran DeWine They visited Costello and his family, and shared an image of the moment on their personal Twitter account.

Joseph is the first recipient of five full college scholarshipss, and Bugenske is the winner of the first of five million-dollar awards the state will award to eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We were planning to vaccinate all of our children by the end of the month,” said Joseph’s mother, Colleen Costello. “The contest, however, accelerated our decision and we did it before the first draw, “he added.

DeWine announced the Vax-a-Million contest, which is funded with federal stimulus money, on May 12 as a way to increase the state’s vaccination numbers.

As of Wednesday, 4.5 million residents of the state, approximately the 39.19% of the entire Ohio population, they are fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

However, since DeWine announced the contest, health officials said it was noticed an increase in administrations of the first dose. There have been a total of 287,013 new first doses administered in the past two weeks, an increase of 5.8% from May 12, according to the data.

After Ohio launched the Vax-a-Million contest, five other states followed suit with lottery drawings with jackpots: Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, New York and Oregon.

Other states have offered incentives to increase their declining vaccination numbers. New Jersey and Connecticut are offering free beers For adults who get vaccinated, West Virginia offers a $ 100 state savings bond and New York offers free subway cards and 50 full college scholarships.