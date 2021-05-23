A 14-year-old Atletico Madrid fan died in La Liga celebrations

It took seven years for the Atletico Madrid celebrate another Spanish league and the celebrations ended in unfortunate events such as the tragic death of a minor – 14 years old – who hit a wall, when he was celebrating the title mounted on a vehicle window.

At the Neptuno fountain, more than 10 thousand fans of the club approached, according to several Spanish media, and the device was scheduled for fans to pass through the celebration site in their cars without stopping.

At 9:06 p.m. in Madrid, the unfortunate event occurred, reported Europa Press. The boy was with relatives in the car in full celebration and the accident occurred in the Santa Ana subway parking lot. He had half of his body outside the car when he hit the wall.

Dismayed by the fatal accident of a young Atlético de Madrid fan. All our support to your family and friends. https://t.co/3hoxPa18mq – Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) May 22, 2021

The deceased suffered severe head trauma and Sanitarios del Samur-Civil Protection tried to revive him with advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation. However, they were unable to change the boy’s tragic fate. The Municipal Police received the notification, arrived at the scene and took charge of the respective investigation.

