A 14-year-old Atlético fan dies when hitting his head at the entrance to a parking lot

A 14-year-old minor died this Saturday night as a result of the blow he received when he hit a wall in the Santa Ana underground car park when he celebrated the League Cup title won by Atlético de Madrid from the window of a vehicle .

The events occurred at around 9:06 pm at the entrance to the Santa Ana underground car park, as reported by sources from Emergencias Madrid to Europa Press.

The minor was traveling in a vehicle with his family and friends, dressed in Atlético de Madrid scarves on the occasion of the celebration of the league title won by the rojiblanco team.

The boy had taken half his body out of the window of the van and hit a wall in the parking lot, which is entered after a descent that leads to a curve.

As a result of the impact, the minor has suffered a severe head injury and has entered cardiorespiratory arrest. Samur-Civil Protection health workers have practiced advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers for an hour, although in the end they have only been able to certify his death.

A psychologist from Sumur-Civil Protection has provided assistance to the minor’s family and friends. Municipal Police officers have also come to the scene, who have taken charge of the investigation.