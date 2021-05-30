A 13-year-old girl is in intensive care for attempting a TikTok challenge



TikTok is still controversial.

Photo: MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP / Getty Images

Once again a TikTok challenge has caused a tragedy. And is that a 13-year-old girl from Oregon is hospitalized with serious burns after trying a challenge she saw on the popular social network.

Destini Crane The 13-year-old used a candle, lighter and rubbing alcohol in his home bathroom to try to recreate a popular video in which someone uses flammable liquid on a mirror to draw a silhouette and then lights it on fire.

“I was in the living room talking to my mom and I heard her scream”, the girl’s mother, Kimberly Crane, told ABC News.

“I went and opened the bathroom door and everything was on fire. Destini was on fire. Things in the bathroom were on fire “added.

With many jobs, Kimberly brought Destini into her living room. There he ripped off her clothes, while her neighbor called 911.

The young woman was admitted to intensive care at a hospital since May 13. Doctors determined that he had suffered third degree burns.

“I knew that when she woke up and understood what happened, she would go crazy”the mother told the television station in dismay.

Destini’s family has asked the community to monitor young people about what they do on social networks, to avoid more tragic cases like this one.

“It is important to be present with your children, we must monitor them, there are parental controls, we can try everything but things escape us”said her sister, Andrea Crane.

The social network of Chinese capital, TikTok, has been immersed in different computer security controversies, in addition to content regulation.