A 13-year-old girl dies after falling from the terrace of a hotel in Gran Canaria

A 13-year-old girl, of Polish origin, has died after suffering a fall from the terrace of a hotel in Playa del Inglés, in San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Gran Canaria).

The events occurred on Tuesday night in the hotel room where the young woman was staying with her parents spending a vacation, as reported by sources from the National Police.

Thus, while the parents were inside the room, They heard a scream on the terrace and when they left they saw that the minor had fallen. To the place, medical personnel were transferred who could not do anything for the life of the young woman, who finally died.

At the scene of the incident, agents of the National Police also appeared to investigate the events, although Everything indicates that the minor suffered an accident.