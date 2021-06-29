A 100% electric Audi in 2033

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – 10:41

The German firm intends to lead the premium electricity market by developing its ‘Artemis Project’, based on electrification and software.

Audi Q4 e-tron How to really put the batteries on Hildegard Wortmann “The future is electric and battery powered cars”

The CEO of Audi, Markus Duesmann, has unveiled the path to decarbonization of the brand with the four rings: exclusively electric launches from 2026, elimination of combustion cars since 2033 (with the exception, perhaps, of the Chinese market) and the arrival of the goal of zero emissions in all its industrial processes in 2050.

“Audi is ready to take a decisive step into the electric age,” summed up Duesmann, 52, an executive who has recently joined the firm to spearhead the electrical transformation. He was head of engines for the Mercedes-AMG F1 team and has hired Alex Hitzinger, an engineer who has also worked for Formula 1 teams and for Apple on its autonomous vehicle project. He is the director of the Artemis Project, the technology division to carry out all these plans. Software is now the technical priority of the new Audi era.

Part by part. Audi currently has three 100% battery-powered models: the e-tron, the Q4 e-tron and the e-tron GT. Four years from now, in 2025, he wants to have 20 electric models on the market, for which it calculates an investment of 46,000 million euros by the Volkswagen Group, used primarily in the construction of up to six specific battery plants for automotive in as many places in Europe, which would ensure its supply without depending on imports from China.

The great Asian country is one of the sticking points of the plan, the exception in the total electrification of the new models since 2026. Audi has signed commitments with manufacturers in China And there, both the legislation and the demand for powerful combustion cars do not firmly point to decarbonisation even though some large companies such as BAIC have committed to limiting their production to electric cars from 2025. Audi hopes to pave the way so that its Chinese side is in line with the global strategy.

Markus Duesmann tried to calm Audi’s universal customers by ensuring that the production of combustion models will continue until 2033 without neglecting the research and development of these internal combustion engines. “Audi’s latest combustion engine will be the best ever built”, assured the CEO of the German firm of the Volkswagen Group.

Volkswagen’s premium brand enters the race that all manufacturers, to a greater or lesser extent, are joining, pressured by international laws, mainly the European ones.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

