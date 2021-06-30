A 10-year-old girl disappeared while riding a boat in the San Juan reservoir

Firefighters during the search for the missing girl in the San Juan reservoir. (Photo: . / MADRID COMMUNITY)

Agents of the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the Civil Guard have been searching since late Tuesday afternoon for a 10-year-old girl who has disappeared in the San Juan reservoir, in the Madrid municipality of San Martín de Valdeiglesias.

The minor was with relatives on a boat when they lost track of her, as a spokesperson for Emergencies 112 of the Community of Madrid has told .. 112 has received the notice of the disappearance of the little girl at 6.30 p.m.

In the search, five fire crews from the Community of Madrid, two helicopters from the Special Group of Fire Rescue at Height (Gera), a helicopter from the Civil Guard and the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the armed institute have intervened. Community Forestry Agents have carried out the search along the shore of the reservoir.

Members of the Red Cross were the first to jump into the water, and then forestry agents combed the banks of the reservoir. Also involved in the device are agents of the Local Police and members of the Civil Protection of San Martín de Valdeiglesias.

A team of psychologists from the Madrid Medical Emergency Service (Summa 112) accompanies the relatives of the missing minor at the scene.

