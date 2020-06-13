Pablo Lyle’s wife uploaded a photo along with the actor and his relatives in a photo

Although she had kept distant from social networks, like her husband, Pablo Lyle, Ana Araujo reappeared on Instagram through stories in which she sends a message to the actor who is facing a judicial process for homicide in self-defense .

â € œI love you so muchâ € ¦â € was what Araujo wrote in a photograph published on the digital platform where he has more than 78,000 followers. In the family image the actor appears accompanied by his brother-in-law Lucas Delfino and his sister Silvia.

It was last April when the woman in the country traveled from Miami to Mexico due to the Coronavirus health alert. Since then they have had no physical contact, as he is under house arrest.

Ana Araujo, who met the protagonist My adorable curse in adolescence, is recognized in the media as a blogger specialized in exercises and healthy food.

The actor who suffered from depression and anxiety, while living this process, continues to await the resumption of the trial in which the verdict will be handed down to sentence him to prison or release him.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas