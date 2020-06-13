Although AngÃ © lica Rivera does not disclose much of her personal life, she recently shared a photo with her mother, MarÃa Eugenia Hurtado.

Angelica Rivera She was never an actress who spoke much about her personal life, however after announcing her relationship and marriage to Enrique PeÃ ± a Nieto, as well as her recent divorce, the actress has been in the crosshairs.

A few days ago, the interpreter shared a photo hugging her mother, Maria Eugenia Hurtado, with whom she shares the beauty that characterizes her and that led her to star in several melodramas.

According to various media outlets, mother and daughter are quarantining together, and from time to time meet with the daughters of AngÃ © lica Rivera: Sofía, Regina and Fernanda.

After the publication of the snapshot, the followers of the actress were surprised with the beauty and elegance of her mother.

DoÃ ± a MarÃa has made it clear that the beauty of her daughter and granddaughters comes from family, meanwhile the one who enjoys a prolific career on the small screen is Sofía Castro, the eldest daughter of AngÃ © lica Rivera and producer JosÃ © Alberto Castro.

