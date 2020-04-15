BRASILIA, Apr 15 (.) – World War II veteran Ermando Piveta, 99, became the oldest Brazilian to recover from coronavirus.

Wearing a military cap and saluting from his wheelchair, Piveta left the Brasilia Armed Forces Hospital on Tuesday, where he received an ovation from medical personnel and the tribute of a soldier with a trumpet.

“Winning this battle was bigger for me than winning the war,” he said of his fight against an invisible enemy. “In war you kill or live. Here you have to fight to live,” he added.

Piveta was a second lieutenant in the Brazilian Army forces during World War II and served in Africa.

He tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and spent two days in intensive care at the hospital, after developing pneumonia.

But he never needed a respirator and recovered due to his good physical condition stemming from his life in the Army and long-lived genes in his family, the hospital director said.

Piveta’s departure from the hospital was a moment of celebration on an otherwise grim stage, as the epidemic strikes Brazil hard this week. The coronavirus has infected 25,262 people and killed 1,532, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

