A 99-year-old British World War II veteran, who rose to fame for launching a campaign to raise money for health workers fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus, has become the longest-serving artist to achieve British music number one.

Captain Tom Moore’s rendition of the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – a very popular piece of a 1945 musical – has sold 82,000 copies, the Press Association news agency reported Friday, beating the ” Blinding light “by Canadian artist The Weeknd.

“It’s not real, it’s really impressive!” Said Captain Moore, who served in India, on his official Twitter account.

Moore’s single that performs the song alongside actor and singer Michael Ball and a public health service choir is the fastest-selling album in 2020, according to the agency.

Reaching number 1 was not easy, said Martin Talbot, executive director of the Official Charts Company to the PA. Until The Weeknd singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye tweeted his support for the “incredible 99-year-old war veteran” on Thursday and his hope that Moore “could reach number 1 for his 100th birthday.”

“My grandchildren can’t believe I’m at number 1!” Moore acknowledges, turning 100 at the end of this month.

The Guinness organization also announced that Moore has broken the record for achieving the highest fundraiser with an individual walk – with over £ 27m ($ 33m, € 31m) raised.

His initial goal was to raise 1,000 pounds (1,240 dollars, 1,140 euros) for the NHS by walking 100 steps in his 25m2 garden with the help of a walker.

But his project soon received immense popular support, becoming a global phenomenon amid the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 194,000 people worldwide, praised by British Olympic champion Mo Farah and Prince William.

The last leg in his garden in Bedfordshire, southern England, he did accompanied by the Yorkshire Regiment honor guard broadcast live on British television on Thursday.

“What a way to end the week!” Reads Moore’s latest tweet.

“It is just wonderful and all for such a good cause. The NHS (British National Health Service) staff and volunteers are the true heroes & and they continue to do such a magnificent job THANK YOU!”