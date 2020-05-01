99 Food, a meal delivery service from the Chinese group Didi, owner of the 99 mobility app, is expected to reach 12 new cities in Brazil throughout this month of May. Currently present only in Belo Horizonte, Curitiba and Divinópolis, the service will reach cities like São José dos Campos, Santos, Salvador, Fortaleza, Niterói and Acaraju over the next few days. “Despite the context of the coronavirus, we are proceeding with the expansion plan that we had initially planned”, says Danilo Mansano, general director of 99 Food.

For now, the platform will work in these cities with the marketplace format – in which the app serves as a menu for restaurants, which are responsible for logistics. Today, only the capitals of Minas Gerais and Paraná have what the company calls “full service”, in which 99 Food takes care of both ordering and delivery, in partnership with motoboys. It is the model widely practiced by the company’s main rivals in the country – iFood, UberEats and Rappi.

The company has already completed 1 million orders in Belo Horizonte since December, when it started operating in the city. There, it has 3 thousand restaurants and 12 thousand delivery partners. In Curitiba, where it started operating in early April, there are 1,000 establishments. There are four possible delivery modes: cars, motorcycles, bicycles and on foot. “At the beginning of the operation, we had more motorcycles signing up, but after the beginning of the coronavirus, the number of couriers that use cars also increased,” says the executive.

According to Mansano, the choice to debut in some specific cities – the group of 12 also includes Teresina, Goiânia, Varginha, Manaus, Canoas and Jaboatão dos Guararapes – and not in larger markets, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, due to the search for understanding the product. “We chose cities in which we can validate our tests, strategies and competences, along the way”, says the executive.

The debut date in this group of 12 cities will depend on the number of restaurants that register – once the company receives an adequate number of partners to generate “critical mass” of use, orders will begin to be placed.

The long-term plan, however, is that 99 Food will eventually occupy a large part of the 1,700 cities in which the 99 mobility application operates in the country. In addition to Brazil, 99 Food is present in countries like China , Mexico and Japan – in the three markets, however, the name of the platform is Didi Food. “Here, we use 99 for the recall that the brand has with Brazilians, of course,” says Mansano. “In China, there is a market of 40 million orders per day. In October 2019, Brazil had 26 million orders per month. There is a lot of room to grow.”

In Mansano’s view, there is a big difference between the context of orders in both countries – in Asia, applications are used for the four daily meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner and supper), while in Brazil they are still limited to some specific moments, like dinner or weekends. “Here, delivery is seen as a moment of indulgence, but we want to show that it can be a practical option,” he says.

He is concerned about the current market moment, especially when, affected by the economic crisis, people have less money in their pockets and will reduce their number of orders. “The market, which grew with the coronavirus, may stabilize, but we have the challenge of guaranteeing volume of orders to support restaurants and couriers in the meantime.” The company also says it is committed to delivering masks and alcohol gel to its couriers for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic period.

