97-year-old immigrant man died crashed into bank headquarters in New York

Volf Ferdman turned 97 last month and this week his life ended abruptly, when he was hit by a car that crashed into an Apple Bank in Brooklyn (NYC).

The tragedy occurred Wednesday afternoon on Brighton Beach Avenue, just east of Brighton 4 St. The victim lived nearby and He was on his way to the bank when he was hit by an unidentified 79-year-old driver trying to get out of a parking lot.

The Cadillac Escalade he was driving He jumped off the sidewalk and hit the old man, pushing him toward the front of the bench. Ferdman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died shortly after.

His granddaughter, Svetlana Statsyuk, told ABC News that Ferdman was independent and lived alone after the death of his wife last year. “He loved to go out and talk to people, he had friends”.

Ferdman He came to the US about 20 years ago from Ukraine after years of hardship. Her granddaughter said she had survived the Second World War, but he never liked talking about the experience.

“How did it happen that he was at such speed that it pinned him against the wall? I don’t know, I don’t make judgments, ”Statsyuk said of the driver, who was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.