At least 21 people have died since Saturday and 13 others are in serious condition after drinking adulterated 96-degree alcohol in two villages in western Mexico, local authorities said on Wednesday.

“There are currently 56 people affected, of whom 21 have unfortunately died and 29 are still sick,” said Hugo Esparza, an official with the local state health secretariat, during a press conference.

Abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, and seizures

The poisonings took place in two villages in the state of Jalisco. Thirteen of the intoxicated people were transported by helicopter to hospitals in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, said Hugo Esparza. The others were able to return to their homes.

On Saturday, residents of the two villages went to local health centers with “symptoms such as blurred vision and / or loss of vision, severe abdominal pain, difficulty breathing and seizures,” the health secretariat said. a statement.

700 liters of alcohol seized

These people had consumed a sugar cane alcohol grading 96 degrees produced clandestinely in the state of Michoacan, neighboring Jalisco, and bottled and distributed in Tamazula de Gordiano, according to the secretary of health.

The authorities opened an investigation, and in the following days, 700 liters of this alcohol in bottles of 300 milliliters were seized. Laboratory analyzes have shown that “the product contains a high concentration of methanol” or methyl alcohol, a very toxic product “for industrial use”, said Denis Santiago, head of the commission for protection against health risks of the State of Jalisco.