Alma Clara Corsini, becomes the second case in the country of a person over 90 years old to be cured of Covid-19

Alma Clara Corsini, a woman from 95 years, from Italy, became the first patient cured of covid-19 in the northern province of Modena, the Italian media reported Gazzetta di Modena.

Corsini arrived at the hospital on March 5 and since then has been hospitalized, according to Gazzetta, she became the “pride of the team”, so medical personnel decided to take a photo with her and share it on social networks.

“Yes, yes, I’m fine. They [los médicos] They were good people who took good care of me and now they are going to send me home in a moment, “said the woman in the middle.

This is at least the second case in the country of an older person over 90 years cured of coronavirus. In the Lombardy region, a 97-year-old man was released this week and managed to recover from pneumonia.