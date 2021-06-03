95-year-old Dick Van Dyke, star of ‘Mary Poppins’, surprises the world with his intense training

Although the current pandemic has forced him to slow down his usual pace of work, the Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke continues to sing and dance daily thanks to an intense physical routine that keeps him in shape and that he has wanted to share now with the rest of the world on the television morning ‘This Morning’ on the CBS network.

The unforgettable actor of ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ has shown how he continues to do sit-ups and leg lifts with the amazing ease of a much younger person.

“I am 95 years old and many of my friends are not capable of doing this at all. I want everyone to listen to me, I mean old people, listen to me when I say that it is possible. I keep singing and dancing ”, he affirmed before the cameras of the program.

Dyke was recently honored with an award from the Kennedy Center, one of the most prestigious awards an artist can receive in the United States, for his contribution to the world of culture, but far from considering this recognition as the finishing touch for a long career , he insists that he still has a lot to do.

“I was aware that I liked acting, but I didn’t really know how much until this year. Right now I would do anything to get on stage. I am looking forward to reaching 100 years. George Burns (the American comedian and actor) did it, and so will I, ”said the interpreter, who in 2018 appeared in the sequel to ‘Mary Poppins’ to perform an elaborate choreography, which included jumping onto a table and that he completed in three takes.

